BERLIN Jan 25 German exporters are optimistic and have no fears of an outbreak of competitive devaluations, though they admit that a currency war could create problems, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Friday.

Wohlrabe said he expected quarter-on-quarter German economic growth of 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 and did not expect a recession. German industry's capacity utilisation and output are rising while the impact on business of the euro zone debt crisis is easing, he told Reuters.