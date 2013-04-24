BERLIN, April 24 The German economy should grow more strongly in the second quarter of 2013 than in the first three months of the year despite a sharper than expected fall in April's Ifo index, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate index for April, based on a survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 104.4 from 106.7 in March, missing even the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll.

"Export companies remain confident... The construction sector's order books are full," Wohlrabe said.

He added that he did not expect the European Central Bank to cut borrowing costs at its next meeting and said that even if it did this would have little impact on the German economy.