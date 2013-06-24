China freezes property sales in new economic zone in Hebei
BEIJING, April 2 China is banning new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Hebei province.
MUNICH, June 24 Improved export expectations, particularly in the auto industry, drove the rise in Germany's business climate index in June, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.
Wohlrabe said Europe's largest economy would likely grow significantly more in the second quarter than in the first, and the worst floods in Germany in a decade would impact the economy both negatively and positively in coming quarters.
"The German industry is pinning strong hopes on exports," the economist said.
It was yet to be seen whether the latest European Central Bank and Federal Reserve policy decisions and comments would impact the real economy, Wohlrabe said.
BEIJING, April 2 China is banning new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Hebei province.
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: