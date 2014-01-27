BERLIN Jan 27 Turmoil in emerging market
foreign exchange rates is not affecting Germany's economy yet
but does pose a medium-term risk, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe
told Reuters on Monday.
"It represents a medium-term risk that one should keep an
eye on but the turmoil is not yet reflected in order books," he
said.
He also said Germany, Europe's largest economy is set to
grow by 0.5 percent in the January-March period even if euro
zone peers will only give a boost in the second half of the
year.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate index
climbed in January to 110.6, its highest level since July 2011,
suggesting Europe's largest economy is on track for a strong
start to 2014 after growing only modestly last year.