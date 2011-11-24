RPT-UPDATE 3-Australian TV station Ten in administration after Murdoch-led backers quit
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee
BERLIN Nov 24 German business sentiment rose unexpectedly in November for the first time in nearly half a year, suggesting Europe's largest economy is weathering the euro zone debt crisis and turmoil in international markets better than experts had feared.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, rose to 106.6 in November from 106.4 in October. It was the first rise in the headline index since June.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 43 economists was for a drop to 105.1. (Writing by Noah Barkin)
BEIJING, June 14 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 6.7 percent, citing "policy support, especially expansionary credit and public investment".