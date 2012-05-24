Peru's central bank keeps interest rate on hold
LIMA, June 8 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Thursday, a surprise decision as the market had been expecting a cut.
BERLIN May 24 German business sentiment dropped for the first time in seven months in May, missing even the most conservative forecasts, in a sign that Europe's largest economy is vulnerable to euro zone turmoil despite holding up well until now.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Thursday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, fell to 106.9 in May from 109.9 in April. The euro dropped after the news.
That median forecast in a Reuters poll of 41 economists had been for a drop to 109.4, with estimates ranging from 108.8 to 110.2.
SYDNEY, June 9 Sterling sank in Asia on Friday after British elections seemed to have left no one party with a clear claim to power, sideswiping investors who had already weathered major risk events in the United States and Europe.