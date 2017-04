BERLIN, July 25 German business morale rose slightly more than expected in July, edging up for a third straight month in a sign Europe's largest economy is gaining traction after a weak start to the year.

The Ifo think tank said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 106.2 in July from 105.9 in June.

The reading came in just above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 40 economists for a rise to 106.1.