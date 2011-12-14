FOREX-Dollar slips, hits 3-1/2-month low vs loonie, as eyes turn to Fed

* Canadian dollar rises after cenbank hints at rate hike * Dollar dips as investors focus on Fed's two-day meeting * Sterling retraces Monday losses (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds analyst quote, data) By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, June 13 The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest against the Canadian dollar since late February on Tuesday after hawkish comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz. Poloz said that the central bank's 2015 interest rate cu