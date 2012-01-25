BERLIN, Jan 25 Germany's Ifo economic
research institute gave the following data from its December
business climate survey on Wednesday:
GERMANY Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11
BUSINESS CLIMATE 108.3 (107.3) 114.0
BUSINESS CONDITIONS 116.3 116.7 117.5
BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS 100.9 (98.6) 110.6
NOTE - The headline business climate index compared with the
median in a Reuters poll of 39 economists for a reading of
107.5. Forecasts ranged between 106.5 and 108.8.
Revised figures for December are in brackets.
COMPONENTS Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11
MANUFACTURING 13.4 8.9 27.7
CONSTRUCTION -3.7 -6.3 -6.1
WHOLESALING 10.5 11.2 18.2
RETAILING -0.5 5.6 10.4
GERMAN SERVICES SECTOR Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11
CLIMATE 22.3 19.6 28.0
CONDITIONS 31.0 34.0 32.0
EXPECTATIONS 14.0 6.0 24.0