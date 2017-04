BERLIN, March 25 German business morale fell for the first time in five months in March as firms in Europe's largest economy begin to worry about the effects of the crisis in Ukraine.

The business climate index by Munich-based Ifo think tank fell to 110.7 from 111.3 in February, data showed on Tuesday, missing a consensus forecast for it to drop to 111.0.

The closely-watched indicator is based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms.

