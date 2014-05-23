BERLIN May 23 German business sentiment fell more than expected to the lowest level so far this year in May, signalling that Europe's largest economy is expanding at a slower rate after the strongest quarterly growth in three years between January and March.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, decreased to 110.4 from an unrevised 111.2 in April. Expectations in a Reuters poll of 42 economists had been for a fall to 110.9.

The euro fell to a three-month low against the dollar after the news. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)