BERLIN, April 24 German business sentiment confounded expectations with a surprise rise in April, signalling that Europe's largest economy is shrugging off tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, increased to 111.2 from an unrevised 110.7 in March. Expectations in a Reuters poll of 40 economists had been for a fall to 110.5. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)