* Ifo survey points to 0.5 pct GDP growth in Q1-economist
* Business expectations at highest level in nearly 3 years
* Bundesbank says growth will pick up in Q1
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Jan 27 German business morale hit its
highest level in 2-1/2 years in January and the Bundesbank said
growth in Europe's largest economy would accelerate in the first
quarter.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank's closely-watched business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms,
rose for a third straight month to 110.6.
That was more than a full point higher than the December
reading of 109.5, above a Reuters consensus forecast for 110.0
and the highest reading since July 2011.
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said the strong survey
suggested the German economy could grow by 0.5 percent in the
first three months of the year, roughly double the rate expected
for the fourth quarter.
"January's Ifo survey suggests that the German economy has
started the new year with a reasonable amount of momentum," said
Jonathan Loynes, Chief European Economist at Capital Economics.
In its monthly report, the Bundesbank said it expected
economic growth to pick up between January and March as the
industrial sector gains traction. It pointed to strong
improvements in both the export and production outlook.
Surveys last week showed the German private sector growing
at its fastest pace in more than 2-1/2 years and investor morale
staying close to its highest level in nearly eight years, boding
well for the first quarter.
But economists warned that the economy's performance last
year was not as strong as "soft" privately-produced survey
evidence would have suggested.
"The small growth conundrum of the German economy continues.
While soft indicators remain buoyant and both consumer and
business confidence are close to all-time highs, hard data has
been lagging behind and still is," ING economist Carsten Brzeski
said.
Still, the latest hard data has shown increases in
industrial output, orders, exports and retail sales.
FIRMS OOZE OPTIMISM
While Germany was a growth locomotive in the early years of
the euro zone crisis, its performance has tailed off over the
last two years and it only managed an expansion of 0.4 percent
in 2013, its weakest performance since the global financial
crisis.
But economists predict gross domestic product (GDP) will
increase by around 1.7 percent this year thanks to strong
domestic demand while exports are also expected to pick up.
Berlin is considering raising its forecast to 1.8 percent from
1.7 percent, a German magazine reported at the weekend.
The Bundesbank said GDP likely increased "very strongly" at
the end of the year thanks to growing domestic demand, stronger
appetite for German goods from abroad and support from the
industrial sector.
The Ifo survey showed firms were more optimistic about their
future prospects than they have been in nearly three years and
were more upbeat about their current business situation than at
any time since June 2012.
German car parts and tyre maker Continental AG
said earlier this month it expected sales to keep growing this
year and Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin care
creams, reported its highest level of underlying sales growth in
five years in 2013.
Manufacturers and construction companies, which had a
subdued start to 2013, began this year in better form, with
factories becoming more positive about their export prospects,
Ifo said.
Retailers were slightly more downbeat overall than in
December but they still expected business to pick up in the next
six months, boosting hopes that private consumption will help
drive stronger GDP growth this year.