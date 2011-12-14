BERLIN Dec 14 Germany's economy could
lose momentum over winter and will grow just 0.4 percent next
year, the Ifo institute said on Wednesday, as uncertainty over
the euro zone crisis and a global economic slowdown prompts
firms to invest less and weighs on exports.
This was just half the 0.8 percent growth Ifo had forecast
for 2012 together with other leading economic institutes in
October, reflecting the sharp deterioration in the outlook for
Europe's largest economy over the past few months.
"The recovery in Germany will likely not continue, the
economy will probably even experience a downturn in the winter,"
Ifo said in a statement. "The loss of momentum in the world
economy and in particular the many consolidation and savings
programmes in the euro zone in reaction to the sovereign debt
crisis will likely weigh considerably on exports."
Germany long looked resilient to the debt crisis engulfing
its neighbours, posting strong growth on the back of solid
exports and even private consumption.
Yet data last week showed exports posting their biggest fall
in half a year and the Bundesbank slashed its 2012 growth
forecast to 0.6 percent, a third of the 1.8 percent growth it
predicted six months ago.
"Under the assumption that the euro crisis will not worsen
further and in particular Italy will be able to finance itself
on the market, Germany should be able to avoid a recession," Ifo
said.
"However the German gross domestic product will probably
only grow 0.4 percent in 2012."