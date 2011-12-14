* Ifo halves f'cast, economy may see winter downturn

* Sees recession risk if euro debt crisis worsens

* Crisis to weigh on exports, investment

BERLIN, Dec 14 Germany's economy will grow a meagre 0.4 percent next year and could slide into recession if the euro zone debt crisis deepens, the Ifo institute said on Wednesday, with domestic firms investing less and exports under pressure.

The growth estimate was just half the 0.8 percent the Munich-based think tank had forecast together with other leading economic institutes in October, reflecting the sharp deterioration in the outlook for Europe's largest economy over the past few months.

"The recovery in Germany will likely not continue, the economy will probably even experience a downturn in the winter," Ifo said in a statement.

"The loss of momentum in the world economy and in particular the many consolidation and savings programmes in the euro zone in reaction to the sovereign debt crisis will likely weigh considerably on exports."

Germany long looked resilient to the debt crisis engulfing its neighbours, posting strong growth on the back of solid exports and reviving private consumption.

But data last week showed exports posting their biggest fall in half a year and the Bundesbank slashed its 2012 growth forecast to 0.6 percent, a third of the 1.8 percent it predicted six months ago.

"Under the assumption that the euro crisis will not worsen further and in particular Italy will be able to finance itself on the market, Germany should be able to avoid a recession," Ifo said. "However German gross domestic product will probably only grow 0.4 percent in 2012."

Private consumption will support growth, likely expanding by 1.2 percent on the back of a strong labour market, Ifo said.

The unemployment rate, which is already at a two-decade low, will likely fall further from 7.1 percent this year to 6.7 percent in 2012.

Nonetheless, even the labour market is under threat from Germany's darkening outlook, and Chancellor Angela Merkel said unexpectedly on Tuesday that subsidies for shorter working hours could be re-introduced.