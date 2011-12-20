* Ifo index unexpectedly rises for 2nd month
* Business climate index posts biggest gain since Feb
* Firms' expectations particularly strong
* Analysts say economy won't collapse, but slowdown looms
By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, Dec 20 German business sentiment
rose sharply in December, defying expectations for a decline and
underscoring the resilience of Europe's dominant economy in the
face of a sovereign debt crisis that has hammered euro zone
growth.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Tuesday that its
business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000
companies, rose to 107.2 in December from 106.6 in
November, posting its biggest monthly rise since February.
It was the second rise in a row after an equally surprising
gain in November. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a
drop to 106.1.
Analysts welcomed the rise but took care not to overplay its
significance, particularly in the wake of recent downbeat German
export and manufacturing data, and amid continuing downward
revisions to 2012 economic growth forecasts.
"The small rise in the December's Ifo index is a welcome
surprise but hardly transforms the outlook for the economy,"
said economist Jonathan Loynes at Capital Economics.
"All of the indices are still sharply down on their summer
readings ... Overall, there is some encouragement here that the
German economy is not currently plunging into recession, but the
picture is one of very weak growth at best," he added.
News of the data helped the under-pressure euro
strengthen to $1.3125. It also spurred a rebound in European
stocks, following a slide of 4.3 percent over the last
fortnight.
"The German economy seems to be successfully countering the
downturn in Western Europe. This bodes well for Christmas," Ifo
President Hans-Werner Sinn said in a statement.
SLOWDOWN, BUT NO SLUMP?
The survey's coordinator, Klaus Abberger, noted the business
climate in retailing and domestic construction had improved.
"At the moment I don't think we (Germany) will fall into
recession again," he said.
The business expectations sub-index proved particularly
strong, rising to 98.4 from a previous 97.3, the biggest gain
since July 2010, and well in excess of a forecast for 97.0.
The figures dovetailed with data from the GfK institute
released earlier on Tuesday showing consumer morale held steady
going into January, bucking expectations for a fall, as income
expectations and views of the economy improved.
Domestic demand helped the German economy grow a healthy 0.5
percent in the third quarter, but investor morale has since
soured as a convincing solution to the euro zone debt crisis
remains elusive, fuelling expectations of a slowdown going into
the new year and depriving the euro zone of its key growth
motor.
Three think tanks cut their 2012 forecasts for German GDP on
Tuesday, with the IMK becoming the first major institute to
predict a recession for Europe's bulwark economy.
"The main reason for the drastic economic slowdown remains
now, as before, the unresolved confidence crisis in the euro
zone and the high-profile austerity programmes in ever more euro
zone and European Union countries," the IMK institute said.
Concerns over Germany's ability to weather the crisis were
underlined earlier this month, when a survey showed German
manufacturing contracted for a third straight month in December
and exports posted their biggest fall in October in half a year.
A survey by insurer Allianz published on Tuesday also gave a
negative slant, showing that only 32 percent of those asked in
the fourth quarter expressed confidence about the economy in
2012, down 11 percentage points from a year ago.
Confidence had been rattled by the debt crisis and the
current economic climate, the study said.
Analyst Rainer Sartoris at HSBC Trinkaus called the Ifo
index "a forgiving end to the year".
"The numbers show confidence that the German economy will
not collapse. The first and second quarters of 2012 will be
weak, but we expect the German economy to pick up in the course
of the year."