* Ifo rises slightly to eight-month high
* Expectations improve, albeit less strongly than before
* Germany remains euro zone growth showcase
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, March 26 German business sentiment rose
unexpectedly for the fifth month in a row in March, signalling
that Europe's largest economy is proving more resilient than
others to the euro zone debt crisis.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Monday its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000
companies, rose to 109.8 in March from a revised 109.7 in
February.
The closely-watched Ifo index bucked expectations for a
steady reading and rose to its highest level since July 2011,
just days after data showed the first contraction in German
manufacturing this year.
"German Ifo: is the sky the limit?" said Carsten Brzeski,
economist at ING in Brussels. "The strong labour market, filled
order books and low inventories still bode well for growth in
the coming months, albeit at a low level."
The euro rose briefly against the dollar and German Bund
futures pared gains on the data.
The German economy has gone from strength to strength since
emerging from the 2009 financial crisis, interrupted only by a
slight contraction in the last quarter of 2011 when the debt
crisis spread further through the euro zone.
Economists say that was a blip, prompting some think tanks
to raise their growth forecasts. IWH Halle institute expects the
German economy to grow by 1.3 percent this year, almost twice
the government's forecasts for a 0.7 percent expansion.
But the rise in business sentiment was not as broad-based as
in recent Ifo surveys - the mood worsened slightly in all
branches except retailing. Manufacturing, construction and
wholesaling were more downbeat, though manufacturers told Ifo
they expected "positive impulses from export business".
RISKS IN OIL, INFLATION
Last week, data showed that the manufacturing sector had
shrunk for the first time this year, raising concerns over
Germany's resilience to the debt crisis and prompting some to
conclude that growth expectations may have been overstated.
Despite the rise in the Ifo reading, there are risks to
growth. Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters that inflation
and high oil prices may be a threat to firms.
"That's not visible yet in retail," said Wohlrabe. "But you
can feel it in wholesale. It's not a big danger yet for
companies, but it's a potential risk."
And economists said the pace of growth could slow.
"We don't expect the German economy to have contracted
again in the first quarter," said Commerzbank economist Joerg
Kraemer. "But recent mixed data suggest that there's a limit
even to the strongly competitive German economy."
An Ifo sub-index on current conditions remained steady at
117.4 and a reading on expectations rose slightly to 102.7, less
than in previous months, prompting Ifo to say the economy was
losing some of its momentum.
With the euro zone due to contract this year, a downturn in
export markets may hurt German growth.
"Even at a slower pace, the German economy should remain the
euro zone growth showcase of the year," said ING's Brzeski.