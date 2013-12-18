* Most-watched German sentiment indicator follows others
higher
* Bundesbank optimistic on final quarter of year, start of
2014
* Much of hard data less optimistic
* Still questionmarks over generally weak European upturn
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Dec 18 German business morale improved
in December, hitting its highest level since April 2012, another
sign that growth in Europe's largest economy may accelerate next
year after a relatively subdued 2013.
Following strong ZEW and purchasing manager surveys this
month, the Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Wednesday its
business climate index, based on a monthly survey of 7,000
firms, rose to 109.5.
That was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll but up from 109.3 in November and also followed a bullish
outlook from the Bundesbank, which said earlier this week that
the economy would grow strongly this quarter and next.
"Nothing can ruin German business optimism," said Carsten
Brzeski, senior economist at ING.
"Unless German businesses have slowly lost touch with
reality, the economy should pick up steam again and cruise
smoothly into the next year."
The ZEW survey this week showed investor sentiment hitting
its highest level since April 2006 and the purchasing managers'
index showed the private sector growing for an eighth straight
month. Consumer morale is also at a six-year high.
But there are question marks.
The "hard" backward-looking data collected by the German
state has been generally less optimistic than privately-produced
and forward-looking sentiment surveys. Industrial production,
orders and retail sales have all fallen in monthly terms.
The rest of the euro zone is still struggling to get on its
feet. France is all but stagnant and Italy, Spain and the bloc's
southern economies all face years of economic struggle when they
will be ill-equipped to buy high-end German goods.
That again leaves the onus on demand from traditionally
conservative German consumers, who have tended to prefer saving
to spending, to drive the pickup. Domestic demand was the main
driver of growth in the third quarter.
"The rise in the survey still seems to be built largely on
hope, rather than reality," said Jonathan Loynes, chief European
economist at Capital Economics.
"This picture is supported by the general softness of the
hard data e.g. on industrial production, which have pointed to a
weak start to Q4."
DISCONNECT BETWEEN DATA
Having steamed ahead during the early years of the euro zone
crisis, the German economy slowed in 2012 and had a subdued
start to 2013 before bouncing back in the second quarter.
Ifo expects it to grow by a modest 0.4 percent this year
before picking up to 1.9 percent next year thanks to an
improving global environment and favourable conditions at home.
"The economy is in a good position but will only pick up
momentum in 2014," Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters,
adding industry and construction would be the main drivers.
"German firms expect good export figures," he said, adding
Christmas business would be good due to demand for clothes,
fabrics and domestic electronic goods.
Germany's HDE retail association said earlier this month it
expected a 1.2 percent rise in Christmas sales this year and the
VDMA engineering association said this week output would grow by
3 percent in 2014 after a predicted decline this year.
The improvement in business sentiment was largely driven by
an upturn in the mood among construction companies and
manufacturers, both of which had a weak start to 2013.
Daimler said this week its Mercedes-Benz division
will push output to a new record this year as German plants are
running extra shifts to meet strong demand for new compact
models as well as the overhauled S-Class flagship sedan.
But sub-indexes showed that while firms had the highest
expectations for their future business since March 2011, they
were more downbeat about the current situation.
Brzeski said while growth would gain momentum in the final
quarter of 2013, confidence indicators pointed to a much higher
growth rate than monthly data justified.