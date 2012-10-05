(Repeats to wider addresses, with no changes to text)
BERLIN Oct 5 Germany's biggest outbreak of food
poisoning, in which more than 11,000 schoolchildren have been
laid low by diarrhoea and vomiting, is "very likely" to have
been caused by a batch of frozen strawberries, authorities said
on Friday.
Children in almost 500 schools and daycare centres across
eastern Germany that received food from a subcontractor of the
catering firm Sodexo have been affected, and at least 32 have
been treated in hospital.
The Robert Koch Institute, which advises the German Health
Ministry on infectious diseases, said it had found a "strong and
statistically significant link" between the outbreak and
"consumption of products made from a batch of frozen
strawberries".
Many of the patients were found to be infected with
noroviruses, it said in a joint statement with a task force set
up by the government and affected states.
Sodexo announced that it planned to compensate
victims and said further details would be announced in the next
few days.
In a statement, it apologised to the children and their
families for "an extremely regrettable one-off incident" and
said it would select its suppliers "even more rigorously" in
future.
