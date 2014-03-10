DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN, March 10 The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund sees a risk of deflation, particularly in the euro zone, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported him as saying.
"The risk of deflation, especially in the euro zone, definitely exists," Olivier Blanchard was quoted as saying in a pre-publication copy of an article due to be published on Tuesday.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
** This Diary is filed daily *** ---------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, Jan 23 Peabody Energy Corp's plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy faces a "material risk" that the U.S. coal producer could suffer a $1 billion revenue loss due to a disputed lease at the world's largest coal mine, according to an objection filed to its reorganization plan.