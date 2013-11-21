BERLIN Nov 21 Italian and Spanish jobseekers drove an 11-percent increase in German immigration numbers in the first half of the year, data showed on Thursday, as Europe's biggest economy draws in more and more workers from crisis-hit countries in the region.

The Federal Statistics Office said 555,000 more people came to Germany in the first six months of the year than in the same period in 2012, as the trend of double digit increases in immigration persists for a third consecutive year.

German unemployment is lower and economic growth more robust than in most other EU member states, making it an attractive destination despite regulatory hurdles involved in moving and the language barrier.

"As in the first half of 2012, immigration rose from EU countries hit especially hard by the financial and debt crisis," the Office said in a statement.

Numbers of immigrants from Italy and Spain were up 39 percent and 30 percent respectively, although in absolute terms, new arrivals from Poland and Romania were largest.

A total of 93,000 Poles and 67,000 Romanians came to Germany in the first half compared with 26,000 Italians and 15,000 Spaniards. The number of Greeks fell 4.5 percent to 15,000.

Overall, Germany saw a net inflow, the difference between the number of people coming into the country and those leaving, of 206,000, a 13-percent rise from the first half of last year.

With one of the lowest birth rates in Europe and an ageing population, Germany faces a long-term demographic problem with expected strains on its welfare system.

But experts say to tackle this, the country needs policies to encourage immigrants from outside Europe.

The Statistics Office said the data gives no indication about how long immigrants would stay.

Germany's population in its 2011 census was 80.2 million, a figure that has held steady for decades. The 2011 census also showed there were 6.2 million foreigners living in Germany.