* Germany needs immigrants due to ageing population, labour
shortages
* Berlin reduces red tape and boasts liberal immigration
laws
* Starting to tackle discrimination, hostility to immigrants
* Migrants have growing share of vote, courted by parties
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, July 21 Ata Ucertas, a doctor from
Istanbul with a moustache that curls up his cheeks, was welcomed
with open arms when he came to Germany this year, evidence of a
shift in German attitudes as its population shrinks and labour
becomes scarce.
Helped by a shortage of doctors in Germany, the 25-year-old
Ucertas was issued with a visa to come learn German within two
months of applying. "The immigration officials were really nice
to me," he said.
After decades of tending to depict the millions of residents
of Turkish origin in Germany as a drag on society, policymakers
are now courting foreigners and learning to be more inclusive.
A fifth of residents and a third of school children have a
migrant background, making up a growing share of the electorate.
With elections approaching in September, the changing
attitudes are reflected in the rhetoric of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives.
A decade ago when unemployment was high and immigration laws
strict, Merkel's party campaigned on slogans like "Kinder statt
Inder" (Children instead of Indians). Now they are calling for a
"welcome culture" towards migrants.
"Germany is making a lot of effort to promote immigration
because of the very severe demographic situation which will
affect it more than virtually any other OECD country," said OECD
migration expert Thomas Liebig.
"The discussion about a welcome culture is part of the whole
process of becoming a country for which migration is normal."
With joblessness near its lowest level since the
reunification of East and West Germany in 1990, the country
faces a shortage of 5.4 million skilled workers by 2025, despite
attempts to mobilise women and older people.
Nearly 300,000 people, mainly from the European Union,
migrated on a long-term basis to Germany in 2011, OECD data
shows, around a third more than in 2010. Most came from the
eastern states that joined the EU in 2004, such as Poland.
UNNOTICED REVOLUTION
Germany has long been notorious for its bureaucratic hurdles
and an offputting attitude towards economic migration.
The hundreds of thousands of "guest workers" recruited from
Italy, Greece, Turkey and other southern states in the 1960s to
help it rebuild from the rubble of World War Two were not
encouraged to integrate and learn the language, though many did.
Fearing unemployment in the 1970s oil crisis, Germany shut
its doors and tried to repatriate the no longer welcome guests.
Influxes of asylum seekers and ethnic Germans from the
ex-Soviet Union in the 1990s and the challenges of reunification
made Germany even more reluctant to open up. Limits on migration
from new EU members in the 2000s lasted longer than elsewhere in
the bloc.
"For decades we turned our authorities into a firewall; we
told them to keep these people at bay, they only want to get
into our social systems," said Peter Clever, a leader of the BDA
employers' union. "They were asked not to be that friendly."
But as Germany's job market improved in the 2000s, shortages
occurred, and stop-gap measures such as deals to recruit
healthcare workers from China and the Philippines were not
enough to make up the shortfalls.
Germany has been unwinding its recruitment ban, starting
with highly qualified workers and slashing the minimum salary
and investment that workers and entrepreneurs needed to
immigrate.
This month it jettisoned 40 percent of its immigration
rules, lowering barriers for medium-skilled workers in sectors
with chronic shortages such as train drivers and electricians.
"This little revolution has gone by largely unnoticed," said
the OECD's Liebig. For highly skilled workers Germany now has
some of the most liberal immigration laws of the 34 OECD states.
It is tackling the language barrier by setting up new
courses abroad and helping people get their qualifications
recognised so doctors do not have to work as taxi drivers.
It is recruiting foreigners to study at its universities and
for its highly regarded apprenticeships, with a current focus on
areas of southern Europe with soaring youth unemployment.
The southern town of Mindelheim, which has a jobless rate of
2.2 percent, effectively full employment, recruited 20-year-old
Spaniard Jan Sabater Viñals for a hotel apprenticeship.
"I clearly have a lot more opportunities in Germany than in
Spain," he said. "I want to stay three years, maybe more."
LATENT HOSTILITY
Immigration is rising so much that Germany's population grew
in 2011 for the first time in nearly a decade. But relative to
its population it still attracts only a tenth as many foreign
workers as countries like Canada that have traditionally
welcomed immigration.
And many of the guest worker generation and their families
still feel unwelcome, particularly the non-Europeans.
Baris Yesildag, 26, selling baklava pastries on the Berlin
Turkish street market, says he was born in Germany to Turkish
parents but had never been accepted as a German: "I did
voluntary military service here, but an officer told me I was
only doing it for the money and not for Germany."
While the far-right is politically weak, xenophobic views
still make it into the mainstream debate in Germany.
A 2010 book by ex-Bundesbanker Thilo Sarrazin slamming
Muslims as welfare spongers became a best-seller, emboldening
some conservatives to attack migrants for failing to fit in.
Experts say hostility has been fuelled by the low status of
the guest workers who struggled to rise up the socio-economic
ladder. Many Germans blamed this on their unwillingness to
integrate. In reality, a school system that streams pupils from
a young age and only teaches for half the day doesn't help guest
workers' children learn good German and means may are later
stuck in low-skilled jobs.
The United Nations says Germany has been sluggish to tackle
discrimination in areas like housing, which have led to migrants
living in ghettoised communities. Immigrants are also still
underrepresented in public office, the police and media.
Crucially, however, the latest wave of immigrants face fewer
obstacles to social inclusion, not least because they are mostly
highly educated Europeans who have had language help.
CELEBRATING DIVERSITY
Former Social Democrat Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder started
the drive for a more inclusive society with the reform of a
bloodline-based citizenship law dating back to 1913 to enable
immigrants to get nationality. He also brought in courses to
familiarise newcomers with the culture and language.
Merkel has to work harder to win over her conservatives, who
are traditionally tougher on immigrants, but her efforts are
having a trickle-down effect. A 2006 "Diversity Charter" signed
by four private companies now has more than 1,500 signatories.
In a ceremony in Berlin, men and women from as far afield as
Nigeria and China, sporting attire from headscarves to African
prints, beam as they receive their new citizenship papers.
Among them was Karolina Krolicka, a 22 year old Polish-born
law student with a slight accent. She arrived in Germany with
her family years ago and wants to stay.
Krolicka swore her allegiance to the German constitution
during the ceremony, which culminated in Germany's new citizens
rising to sing the national anthem.
"I'm going to celebrate now," she said.