FRANKFURT Nov 23 German carbon specialist SGL
Carbon will re-enter Germany's mid-cap MDAX index
, replacing GSW Immobilien, which is dropping
out after being taken over by peer Deutsche Wohnen.
"Due to the takeover by Deutsche Wohnen, the free float of
GSW has dropped below 10 percent, making it ineligible for
inclusion in the index," Frankfurt stock exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse said in a statement late on Friday.
SGL Carbon was just relegated from the MDAX to small-caps
index SDAX on Sept. 5. Deutsche Boerse said Villeroy &
Boch, a maker of tableware and bathroom ceramics,
would now replace SGL Carbon on the SDAX.
The changes will become effective on Nov. 27, Deutsche
Boerse said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)