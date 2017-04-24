HANOVER, Germany, April 24 Germany's VDMA
engineering association could lift its growth forecast for this
year if early signals of positive business sentiment persist and
prove justified, the VDMA's president said on Monday.
The association, which represents thousands of companies
with over a million workers and more than $200 billion in annual
revenue between them, has forecast 1 percent growth this year in
output and exports.
Carl-Martin Welcker said emerging markets, Russia, India and
Germany could lift German engineering production this year after
a year of stagnation. China, the United States and Britain were
sources of uncertainty, he said.
"If the currently prevailing good sentiment, which we can
read in many early indicators, continues and proves itself, it
could work out even better than we have forecast," he told a
news conference at the Hannover Messe industrial fair.
But he said there was no guarantee, saying the VDMA was
unsure how China would develop, warning that Brexit still had to
make itself felt, and saying it was unclear what economic
policies U.S. President Donald Trump would really pursue.
"All of European industry faces big challenges. Chinese
rivals are becoming not only bigger but also more competitive,
and our important and hitherto dependable trade partner the
United States threatens to become unreliable," Welcker said.
