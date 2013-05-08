BERLIN May 8 German industrial output unexpectedly rose in March, beating even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll and providing a contrast with other recent data that has painted a much gloomier picture of Europe's largest economy.

The output data comes on the heels of figures showing industry orders rose again in March due to strong euro zone demand and suggests Germany's manufacturing sector, which makes up around one fifth of the economy, has regained momentum.

Output jumped by 1.2 percent on the month in March after an upwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in February as factories churned out more capital, consumer and intermediate goods and energy production rose.

"It looks as if the outlook for German industry is clearing slowly but surely," ING senior economist Carsten Brzeski said.

"There's a lot of contradictory signs... but industrial production looks OK - we will get out of the contraction of the fourth quarter and though we're not accelerating as much as in 2010, we won't have a recession."

The output figure was above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.1 percent dip and beat even the highest forecast for a 0.8 percent rise.

Brzeski said downturns in other recent sentiment indicators such as the Ifo business climate index were largely due to uncertainty caused by the euro zone crisis and Cyprus's messy bailout rather than the state of the German economy.

The Economy Ministry said industrial output was about 0.2 percent higher in the first quarter of 2013 than in the fourth quarter of last year, when the German economy as a whole shrank by 0.6 percent.

The ministry said improving order levels and a recovery in the construction industry should give the manufacturing industry further impetus in the coming months.

Recent data from Germany has been mixed, with some forward-looking indicators like business and investor sentiment worsening and April data showing the private sector contracted and unemployment rose, suggesting Germany could be heading for another contraction in the second quarter.