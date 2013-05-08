By Michelle Martin
BERLIN May 8 German industrial output
unexpectedly rose in March, beating even the highest forecast in
a Reuters poll and providing a contrast with other recent data
that has painted a much gloomier picture of Europe's largest
economy.
The output data comes on the heels of figures showing
industry orders rose again in March due to strong euro zone
demand and suggests Germany's manufacturing sector, which makes
up around one fifth of the economy, has regained momentum.
Output jumped by 1.2 percent on the month in March after an
upwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in February as factories
churned out more capital, consumer and intermediate goods and
energy production rose.
"It looks as if the outlook for German industry is clearing
slowly but surely," ING senior economist Carsten Brzeski said.
"There's a lot of contradictory signs... but industrial
production looks OK - we will get out of the contraction of the
fourth quarter and though we're not accelerating as much as in
2010, we won't have a recession."
The output figure was above the consensus forecast in a
Reuters poll for a 0.1 percent dip and beat even the highest
forecast for a 0.8 percent rise.
Brzeski said downturns in other recent sentiment indicators
such as the Ifo business climate index were largely due to
uncertainty caused by the euro zone crisis and Cyprus's messy
bailout rather than the state of the German economy.
The Economy Ministry said industrial output was about 0.2
percent higher in the first quarter of 2013 than in the fourth
quarter of last year, when the German economy as a whole shrank
by 0.6 percent.
The ministry said improving order levels and a recovery in
the construction industry should give the manufacturing industry
further impetus in the coming months.
Recent data from Germany has been mixed, with some
forward-looking indicators like business and investor sentiment
worsening and April data showing the private sector contracted
and unemployment rose, suggesting Germany could be heading for
another contraction in the second quarter.