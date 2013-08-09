* Industry revives after weak winter half-year
* Economists expect bumper Q2 economic growth
* Germany could pull euro zone out of recession in Q2
* Preliminary GDP figures due for release on Aug. 14
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Aug 8 A rebound in Germany's mighty
industrial sector from a weak winter has probably fuelled strong
growth in the wider economy which could help to pull the euro
zone out of recession.
If low unemployment and wage increases produce similarly
robust consumption, all bodes well for bumper GDP growth of
between 0.6 and 1 percent when second quarter figures are
published next week, economists predict.
Recovery after a winter brush with recession is likely to
help Chancellor Angela Merkel's already strong position for
federal elections in September, while solid state finances
should allow whoever wins to ease controls on state investment
and encourage the private sector to follow suit.
June data this week suggested that industrial output surged
2.8 percent in the April-June quarter, partly catching up after
the long winter when it languished due to the global slowdown
and harsh weather which hit construction especially hard.
"We should see the German economy over-shooting in the
second quarter with growth of around 0.7 percent, and then
cruising along nicely in the second half of the year at
quarterly growth rates of between 0.3 and 0.4 percent," said
Carsten Brzeski, an analyst at ING.
Official preliminary data for both German and euro zone
gross domestic product in the second quarter is due on Aug. 14.
Germany's economy propped up growth in the euro zone during
the early years of the region's crisis but faltered at the end
of last year, and it only narrowly avoided a recession at the
start of 2013 thanks to private consumption.
Brzeski said this week's data suggested the Bundesbank and
government - which have respectively forecast 0.3 and 0.5
percent full-year growth, while stressing risks that might make
the figure fall short of this - may have under-estimated the
speed of the second quarter catch-up.
Analysts caution that the economy is unlikely to keep
achieving similarly buoyant quarterly growth rates due to
weakness in Germany's main euro zone trading partners and softer
demand in emerging markets, especially China.
Brzeski calculated that the monthly industrial orders
figures gave a 1.2 percent quarterly rise. This, along with
Markit's purchasing managers' Index (PMI) survey showing a
return to growth in manufacturing, has nonetheless raised hopes
of a lasting recovery.
Early signs of the pick-up are giving a much-needed boost to
companies in other euro zone nations which supply German
manufacturers. Euro zone manufacturing activity grew for the
first time in two years in July, a survey by Markit showed.
"Germany benefits strongly from demand from beyond Europe,
so if the order books of German exporters are well filled then
this bodes well for the dynamic in France, Italy and the rest,"
said Alexander Koch, an analyst at Unicredit.
Still, data on Thursday showed a fall in imports,
underscoring that Germany can stimulate neighbouring economies
only up to a point. Retail sales data have also been downbeat in
recent months, raising questions about the strength of domestic
demand. There figures, however, are prone to large revisions,
BROAD-BASED RECOVERY
Economists had already expected a strong German rebound in
the second quarter, but many said the industrial output figures
suggested it could be even greater than they had forecast.
"Given the data, we see upside risks to our GDP forecast of
0.5 percent," said Heinrich Bayer at Postbank, while Unicredit's
Koch said the same of his estimate for 0.6 percent growth.
Ben May at Capital Economics said he expected the industrial
sector to boost GDP in the second quarter by up to 0.8 percent,
after making no contribution in the first.
German industrial firms have remained cautious during the
current earnings season. Many, such as chemicals maker BASF
and Lanxess, complained about weak demand
in the euro zone - where Germany exports 40 percent of its goods
- and China, which many had seen as a strong alternative market.
Not only are the big names suffering. Commerzbank's cash cow
Mittelstandsbank, which services medium-sized firms, posted a
fall in operating profit on Thursday. This suggested that such
"Mittelstand" firms, which play an important role in the German
economy, are borrowing less as their business suffers.
Yet two-month averages for industrial output signal the
recovery is robust and broad-based across manufacturing and
construction. The latter bounced back especially strongly thanks
to low interest rates and possibly reconstruction after
Germany's worst floods in a decade.
A stabilising euro zone economy and brightening outlook for
the United States and Britain are vital for Germany, and trade
data showed a slight rise in exports in June although imports
are expected to outpace them for the full-year.
Anton Boerner, head of the BGA trade association, said he
still expected exports to rise 3 percent this year, predicting
strong growth in the fourth quarter. "This is what the latest
orders suggest," he told Reuters, referring to the biggest rise
in orders in June since last October.
Tim Moore at Markit was also upbeat. "We are optimistic for
the second half of year based on the improving figures for new
orders and job creation in our purchasing managers' index
survey," he said.
Moore expects Germany to drag the euro zone out of recession
in the third quarter rather than the second, and already sees
evidence of a turnaround in euro zone exports.
INVESTING AGAIN?
Uncertainty about the export outlook has caused many firms
to slow investment, but some economists say this is changing. A
turnaround in investments is essential for the economy to
achieve strong growth, rather than only a moderate performance.
Commerzbank analyst Ulrike Rondorf said sentiment indicators
and a rise in capital goods orders suggest firms are becoming
more upbeat, and that the negative influence of the debt crisis
has receded.
A survey of Mittelstand companies conducted by Ernst & Young
showed 40 percent saw their business situation improving in the
coming six months, while only 7 percent expected a
deterioration.
The International Monetary Fund said this week that Germany
- which has been trying to set an example to other euro zone
countries to get their budgets in order - could do more to
stimulate domestic growth, given its solid public finances.
ING's Brzeski said this may come after September, with tax
incentives to invest or more public investments.
"The current government's aim of having a balanced budget,
also to be an example to other counties, overruled all other
plans," said Brzeski. "But now of course, with a very favourable
fiscal position, no matter who will be in the next government,
we should see some investment after the elections."