BERLIN, July 5 A slide in domestic demand drove
an unexpected 1.3 percent drop in German industry orders in May,
official data showed on Friday, casting a shadow over hopes that
Europe's largest economy may pick up steam and support regional
growth.
The second consecutive monthly drop in seasonally and
price-adjusted order intake compared with a consensus forecast
in a Reuters poll of 37 economists for a 1.2 percent rise, and
was steeper than even the lowest forecast for a 0.7 percent
fall.
Orders fell by a revised 2.2 percent in April, according to
the data from the Economy Ministry. The ministry originally
reported them to have fallen 2.3 percent.
Domestic orders fell 2 percent in May, with demand at home
for capital goods slumping 4.1 percent, raising concerns that
the domestic economy will not be able to compensate for a weak
global outlook.
