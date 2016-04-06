FRANKFURT, April 6 Demand for the construction
of large industrial plants in Germany fell to a 30 year low in
2015, due to a collapse in the market for fossil-fuel
generation, engineering association VDMA said on Wednesday.
Domestic orders fell 29 percent to 2.6 billion euros ($3
billion), also hurt by a dearth of big projects in process and
raw-materials industries due to excess capacity, high energy
prices and strict regulation, the VDMA said.
Worldwide demand for large plant construction from VDMA's
members remained roughly stable at 19.5 billion euros, bolstered
by large orders from Egypt and Russia that compensated for
falling demand from China, southeast Asia and Europe.
The VDMA called for Germany's export credit agency, Hermes,
to relax its conditions for insuring projects that contain
foreign parts, saying its members increasingly have to compete
with countries from outside the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development with less strict conditions, such as
China.
"The possibility to offer attractive financing has become a
more and more critical factor in successfully winning industrial
plant project business," it said.
The members of VDMA's industrial plant construction group
include German companies such as Siemens and Linde
, as well as the German units of foreign groups
including ABB and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
.
Siemens last year won an 8 billion euro power plant deal
from Egypt, while Linde won an order worth hundreds of millions
of euros for a gas-processing plant in Russia's far east.
The VDMA said it expected stable demand overall this year,
with a small possibility of upside from Iran, the United States
and southeast Asia.
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)