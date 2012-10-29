BERLIN Oct 29 German consumer price inflation
held steady at 2 percent in October, just above the European
Central Bank's target for price stability, preliminary data
showed on Monday.
The year-on-year figure was in line with the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll of 34 economists..
On a monthly basis, German consumer prices were unchanged,
the same as in September, data released by the Federal
Statistics Office showed.
Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European
Union countries were 0.1 percent higher on the month and rose
2.1 percent on the year.
Final German price data for October are due to be released
on Nov. 9, the office said.