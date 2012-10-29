BERLIN Oct 29 German consumer price inflation held steady at 2 percent in October, just above the European Central Bank's target for price stability, preliminary data showed on Monday.

The year-on-year figure was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 34 economists..

On a monthly basis, German consumer prices were unchanged, the same as in September, data released by the Federal Statistics Office showed.

Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries were 0.1 percent higher on the month and rose 2.1 percent on the year.

Final German price data for October are due to be released on Nov. 9, the office said.