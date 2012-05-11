BERLIN May 11 German inflation hovered above
the euro zone's target for a 15th consecutive month in April,
but both the government and the country's central bank have
signalled they will tolerate higher prices as long as euro-wide
inflation remains under control.
On Friday, the Federal Statistics Office revised up the
increase in April consumer prices to 2.1 percent, above the
"close to but below two percent" level, which the European
Central Bank wants for the broader euro zone.
Deep-seated fears of inflation in Germany date back to the
1920s and the Bundesbank is internationally known for its
unforgiving stance on prices.
But senior policymakers have sent clear signals in recent
days that they are willing to accept a stronger rise in German
prices than may have been tolerable in the past.
Acceptance of higher inflation in Europe's biggest economy,
for example through higher wage deals, could help struggling
states in Europe's southern periphery by boosting demand for
their goods and bolstering their competitiveness relative to
Germany.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble voiced support earlier
this week for wage increases and told a news conference in
Berlin on Thursday that German inflation rates between two and
three percent could be acceptable.
"As long as we are ... in a corridor between two and three
percent, we may not be below two percent but we are in an area
that is still acceptable," Schaeuble said.
Euro zone inflation as a whole runs at 2.6 percent.
Germany has been more resilient than its peers to the euro
zone debt crisis. But as much of the currency bloc slips into
recession, the ECB has kept interest rates at 1 percent, judging
that low rates are crucial to stimulating growth and that
underlying pressures on prices seem limited for the time being.
The economic contraction in the euro zone's periphery means
those countries face downward price pressure, while Germany's
economy, forecast to expand by around 0.7 percent this year, may
see inflation rates rise.
BUBA
Bundesbank comments earlier this week that inflation in the
euro zone's largest economy was likely to rise above the average
at times was interpreted by some media to mean the central bank
was adopting a more flexible stance.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann has attempted to explain the
view of the central bank, on which the European Central Bank was
modelled.
"It is our mandate to keep the average rate of inflation in
the euro zone at just below 2 percent," Weidmann was quoted as
saying in a newspaper interview published on Friday.
"In individual cases, however, that can mean that inflation
in Germany can temporarily be above the average at the same time
as it is below the average in other euro zone countries."
Top-selling newspaper Bild's front-page headline on Friday
read "Inflation Alarm! Bundesbank is softening the euro!".
Speaking in parliament on Friday, Foreign Minister Guido
Westerwelle also cautioned against policies that would allow
prices to get out of control.
"We want to end a policy of making debts, in Germany, in the
federal states, in Europe, because we are convinced that
starting the printing press, printing money cannot be an
answer," he said.
"That leads to devaluation, that led to inflation and the
stability of our money is a core concern of our government."