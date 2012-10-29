* Inflation stays at 2 percent, just above ECB target
* German wages post biggest rise in almost four years
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, Oct 29 German inflation stayed at 2
percent in October, just above the European Central Bank's
target ceiling, but economists said it would have fallen were it
not for one-off effects in the country's most populous state.
Preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office, closely
watched for clues on overall euro zone inflation, showed annual
inflation matched the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 34
economists.
Prices rose only in North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the six
federal states on whose data the preliminary numbers are based,
offsetting drops in two and steady price pressures in three
others.
In NRW, usually a bellwether for inflation, prices rose by
1.9 percent from 1.6 percent a month earlier.
"Had it not been for the echo of NRW's abolition of student
fees last October, Germany's inflation rate would probably have
fallen again in October," said Christian Schulz, an economist at
Berenberg Bank.
The rise in NRW's prices masked a drop in fuel prices at
petrol stations, usually one of the leading components. In NRW,
fuel prices dropped 5.4 percent on the month.
On a monthly basis, German consumer prices were unchanged,
the same as in September, data released by the Federal
Statistics Office showed.
For much of last year, Germany's inflation rate remained
consistently above the ECB's euro area target as its economy
outperformed European peers and fuelled robust wage rises.
That posed a dilemma for the ECB, struggling to balance
monetary policy for Europe's largest economy and powerhouse with
the needs of the struggling southern periphery.
Germany has been slowly losing its immunity to the euro zone
debt crisis. Business confidence and private sector activity
plummeted in October but the country should avoid recession,
given a strong labour market and healthy consumer demand.
HIGHER WAGES
Wage increases after years of restraint have outpaced
inflation. Data released on Monday showed German wages had their
sharpest rise in almost four years in July in stark contrast to
the pay cuts and job losses seen in most of the euro zone.
They rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in the Statistics
Office's quarterly poll, the strongest since a 3.4 percent
increase in October 2008 and up markedly from a 2.2 percent
increase in April and 2.0 percent rise in January.
But "for the forseeable future we do not expect a marked
change in the inflation trend. The inflation rate is likely to
remain around 2 percent in coming months and in 2012 on
average," said Heinrich Bayer of Postbank.
The government and the country's central bank have both
hinted they would tolerate higher prices as long as euro-wide
inflation remains under control. That could help ailing euro
zone countries boost their competitiveness.
But a poll of 41 economists estimated that euro zone
inflation, due on Wednesday, likely edged down to 2.5 percent
from 2.6 percent, still well above the ECB's target.
Harmonised to compare with other European Union countries,
German consumer prices were 0.1 percent higher on the month and
rose 2.1 percent on the year.
Final German price data for October are due to be released
on Nov. 9, the office said.