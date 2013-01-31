BERLIN Jan 31 German inflation slowed in
January as retailers cut prices after Christmas and the euro
strengthened, opening up more space for a possible future policy
shift at the European Central Bank.
Statistics Office data on Thursday showed inflation eased to
1.7 percent on the year in January, falling back below the ECB's
target of just under 2 percent for the euro zone as a whole.
Annual inflation now stands at its lowest level since July
last year despite an increase in energy prices. Thursday's
reading was below a Reuters poll forecast for an acceleration to
2.0 percent and compared with a 2.1 percent annual increase in
the cost of living in December.
The office said increases in the cost of living slowed after
the German government decided to scrap from January 1 a fee of
10 euros paid to doctors and dentists for the first visit in
every quarter.
Some analysts said a stronger euro had contributed to the
easing in price pressures.
"It seems pretty clear to me that the exchange rate or the
euro appreciation has had an impact on German inflation via
import prices, and of course the ECB could try and do something
about that," said Christian Schulz at Berenberg Bank.
"If Germany has been impacted by lower import price
inflation it's likely that the euro zone data which we get
tomorrow is also impacted by that, which poses a downside risk
to the ECB's inflation risk and the ECB may next week try and
sound a little more dovish."
The euro has gained broadly this month as easing euro zone
debt worries have prompted investors to reinvest in the region
after shunning it for much of last year due to concerns the bloc
might break up.
Germany's inflation rate held above 2 percent for much of
2012 as its economy steamed ahead of its peers in the single
currency area and workers secured high pay rises, with the giant
IG Metall union clinching its highest raise in 20 years.
That posed a dilemma for the ECB, which struggled to balance
monetary policy for Europe's economic powerhouse with the needs
of struggling states such as Greece, Italy and Spain.
The ECB left interest rates at a record low of 0.75 percent
in January and is expected to do so again in February.
"I don't see that this drop in inflation would encourage the
ECB to lower rates again but if this trend were to continue then
it might open up the door for a rate cut again," said Carsten
Brzeski, senior economist at ING Bank.
Brzeski attributed Thursday's lower figure mainly to
seasonal discounts on holidays and items such as clothing, as
well as the scrapping of the doctors' fee.
GERMAN SLOWDOWN
Even Germany took a battering from the euro zone storm in
the fourth quarter, contracting by 0.5 percent according to a
preliminary estimate. However, most economists see it escaping a
recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.
Recent data has shown exports, imports, orders and retail
sales sliding and the manufacturing sector shrinking, although
unemployment has fallen and sentiment surveys have taken a turn
for the better.
The wages of some 12.5 million workers are up for
negotiation this year and economists reckon their paychecks will
outpace prices to rise between 2.5 and 4.0 percent, which some
economists worry could push inflation higher.
The government and the country's central bank have both
hinted they would tolerate higher prices as long as euro-wide
inflation remains under control. That could help weaker euro
zone countries boost their competitiveness.
On a monthly basis German prices fell by 0.5 percent, after
accelerating by 0.9 percent in December. The month-on-month
figure was driven down by cheaper package holidays compared with
December, when expensive Christmas and New Year getaways helped
push inflation higher, the statistics office said.
The month-on-month fall was below a Reuters consensus
forecast for a 0.4 percent dip in prices.
Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European
Union countries showed a monthly drop of 0.7 percent and an
annual rise of 1.9 percent.
The Statistics Office's preliminary inflation calculations
are based on data contributed by six German states. Data for the
states has not yet been released as the consumer inflation
index, which currently uses 2005 as its base year, is being
updated with 2010 as its new base.
Final German price data for January are due to be released
on Feb. 20, the Office said.