By Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 28 German inflation
accelerated in June to near the European Central Bank's target
level for the euro zone, while French and German consumers spent
more than expected, easing pressure on the ECB to cut interest
rates.
Higher food and energy costs drove preliminary German annual
inflation to 1.8 percent in June, above a Reuters poll forecast
of 1.7 percent. Inflation in Europe's largest economy has been
below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent for all of the
year to date, after exceeding it for much of 2012.
ECB President Mario Draghi said after the bank's June 6
policy meeting that "annual inflation rates are expected to be
subject to some volatility throughout the year" due to base
effects stemming from energy and food price moves last year.
The euro zone central bank's policymakers meet again next
Thursday, after recent signs suggesting the bloc's battered
economy may be strengthening after a long recession.
"There is no pressure for them to move because of higher
inflation and improving sentiment indicators," said Nordea's
chief analyst Anders Svendsen.
Recent surveys have shown German business, consumer and
investor morale improving, raising hopes the euro zone's
economic powerhouse is overcoming its late 2012 contraction and
weak growth of just 0.1 percent in the first quarter.
Other data has also largely pointed to an economy slowly
regaining traction, with foreign trade and output increasing,
the private sector expanding and unemployment falling.
Data on Friday showed French consumers spent significantly
more than economists had expected in May despite concerns about
surging unemployment that pushed consumer confidence to a record
low this month.
The improvement in French consumer spending mirrored an
increase in German retail sales - up 0.8 percent in May, their
best monthly performance since January - and rekindled hopes
that France might be slowly emerging from recession.
The ECB is keen to avoid being saddled with the full burden
of dragging the euro zone out of its economic crisis. Draghi
said in Paris this week the ECB's monetary policy could not
create real economic growth, which was up to governments.
NO RATE CUT EXPECTED
The ECB is widely expected to leave its main interest rate
unchanged at 0.5 percent next week but the bank's policymakers
have been at pains to stress this week that they are not about
to unwind their accommodative policy stance.
Draghi said on Tuesday such an exit was "distant".
The ECB is likely to keep a close eye on German consumer
prices harmonised to compare with other EU countries, which
picked up to 1.9 percent in June, more than the 1.8 percent
mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll.
"Germany's inflation rate, which has been mostly at the
bottom of the range of euro zone inflation rates since 1999, is
likely to gradually edge towards the higher end," said Christian
Schulz, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.
German workers have secured hefty pay rises of up to 6.6
percent this year and the jobless rate remains close to its
lowest since Germany reunited more than two decades ago, which
is boosting private consumption and pushing up prices.
"In the longer run, German inflation may be just above the
ECB's 2 percent target rather than below it," Schulz said,
adding that cheaper imports from euro zone crisis states would
exert some downward pressure on prices.
Consumer prices and those harmonised to compare with other
EU countries both rose by 0.1 percent, compared with mid-range
forecasts for them to remain unchanged.
Final German inflation data for June is due on July 10.