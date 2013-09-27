BERLIN, Sept 27 German inflation decelerated to
1.4 percent year-on-year in September, down from 1.5 percent in
August and remaining below the ECB's target of close to but
below 2 percent, preliminary data showed on Friday.
That slightly undershot the median forecast in a Reuters
poll for an unchanged reading of 1.5 percent. Consumer prices
were steady on a monthly basis.
The slowdown was largely due to a moderate price development
for oil products, the statistics office said.
Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European
Union countries were also unchanged on the month and showed a
year-on-year rise of 1.6 percent.
Final German price data for September are due to be released
on October 11, the office said.