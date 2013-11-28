BERLIN Nov 28 German annual inflation unexpectedly accelerated to 1.3 percent in November from 1.2 percent the previous month, remaining well below the ECB's target of close to but just below 2 percent for the euro zone as a whole, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

That came in above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for an unchanged reading of 1.2.

Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries rose 0.2 percent on the month and showed a year-on-year gain of 1.6 percent.

Final German price data for November are due to be released on Dec. 11, the office said.