BERLIN, March 28 Consumer price growth eased in
five German states in March, pointing to slower nationwide
inflation after an unexpected jump last month and likely giving
the European Central Bank some breathing space on interest
rates.
Annual inflation slowed in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW),
Saxony, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse and Brandenburg, figures from
the states' statistics offices showed on Wednesday.
Preliminary pan-German inflation data due out later in the
day is based on figures from six out of 16 states that together
account for more than half of the country's population.
In NRW, Germany's most populous state and a bellwether for
the national inflation rate, prices rose by 1.8 percent compared
with a 1.9 percent increase in February.
Both readings are in line with the ECB's target for price
stability of close to but just under 2 percent.
For much of last year, price growth in Europe's largest
economy held euro zone inflation consistently above the ECB
target, presenting the bank with the dilemma of balancing
monetary policy for the strong German economy and its weaker
euro zone peers.
But German inflation has since eased and the ECB held rates
at 1.0 percent for a third month running in March, with
prospects of a cut this year also fading amid tentative signs of
stabilisation in the euro zone economy.
A Reuters poll of economists forecast German inflation at
2.2 percent in March, based on a month-on-month reading of 0.3
percent and compared with an annual 2.3 percent in February.
An alternative measure that harmonises consumer prices to
compare with other euro zone countries (HICP) and is favoured by
the ECB, is forecast to slow to 2.3 percent in March from 2.5
percent in February.