BERLIN, July 27 Monthly inflation accelerated in five German states in July, which economists said pointed to a 1.8 percent annual increase in consumer prices nationwide, higher than in June but below a key 2 percent threshold for a third straight month.

In July consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent month-on-month in five out of the six German states on which Germany's overall preliminary inflation figure, due out later on Friday, is based, data from the states' statistics offices showed.

A Reuters poll of 33 economists conducted before the state data was published had forecast a monthly gain of 0.4 percent nationwide compared with a drop of 0.1 percent last month.

The month-on-month price increases were driven partly by higher energy prices and in some states also by consumers having to shell out more for package tours, holiday home rental and plane tickets than in the previous month.

Annual inflation only accelerated in one of the states while it slowed in three and held steady in one, but economists contacted after the state data was released said the month-on-month increase would push the annual pan-German figure up.

A Reuters poll of 36 economists conducted before state data was released had pointed to a year-on-year rise of 1.7 percent.

An alternative measure of inflation, based on Europe's harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) favoured by the ECB, is forecast to slow to 1.9 percent on the year from 2.0 percent in May.

Price pressures remained at a 20-month low of 1.3 percent in July in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), data showed on Thursday. The west German state which is home to around 18 million of Germany's 82 million inhabitants, tends to be a bellwether for the national inflation rate.

For much of last year Germany's inflation rate remained consistently above the price stability target of just under 2.0 percent for the euro currency area but slipped below it in May, giving the ECB more scope to loosen policy as the euro zone crisis drags on.

The ECB cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent at its July policy meeting, showing it is ready to take unprecedented action to tackle the crisis.

A Reuters poll earlier this week showed 44 out of 69 economists expect the ECB to cut the main interest again by the end of the year and seven said the bank would do so for a second month in a row in August. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)