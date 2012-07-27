(Adds detail, background, quotes)

By Michelle Martin

BERLIN, July 27 Germany's annual inflation remained at an 18-month low of 1.7 percent in July, unchanged from June, and below the European Central Bank's 2 percent price stability threshold for a third straight month, preliminary data showed on Friday.

That was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 36 economists for inflation to hold steady and gives the ECB scope to cut rates further. The ECB targets inflation of close to but just under 2 percent in the euro zone as a whole.

"The bottom line is that there are clearly no inflationary risks for Germany, neither for the euro zone," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

"For the ECB, if anything, it gives room for a further rate cut as this clearly shows it does not need to be worried about upside risks to inflation," he added.

The ECB has already cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent at its July policy meeting, showing it is ready to take unprecedented action to tackle the crisis. ECB head Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank was ready to do everything necessary, within its mandate, to save the euro.

A Reuters poll earlier this week showed 44 out of 69 economists expect the ECB to cut the main interest again by the end of the year and seven said the bank would do so for a second month in a row in August.

The steady rate of inflation will reassure Germans, who have harboured deep-seated fears about price rises since the 1920s, when their currency spun so far out of control it became almost worthless, wiping out the savings of an entire generation.

But Brzeski said while Friday's data was good news for Germany and German consumers, the low annual inflation rate would make it harder for other euro zone countries.

"With Germany only having inflation of 1.7 percent, the other countries in the euro zone need to have a much lower number to see some kind of price rebalancing," he said.

In May both the German government and central bank hinted they would tolerate higher prices in Europe's largest economy as long as euro-wide inflation remains under control, in a move that could help struggling euro zone countries boost their competitiveness.

Germans have won relatively high wage deals this year but in a sign that these are starting to hurt corporate profits, German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum issued a profit warning, on Friday, citing wage increases, among other reasons.

PRIVATE CONSUMPTION

Inflation's fall below the key 2 percent threshold in May helped boost consumer morale going into August by increasing the purchasing power of people's incomes, GfK market research group said in a survey on Wednesday.

Economists say private consumption should support Germany's traditionally export-driven economy through the euro zone crisis and global economic slowdown.

In monthly terms, German consumer prices accelerated by 0.4 percent in July from a drop of 0.1 percent last month, largely due to seasonal factors such as increased costs for package holidays and the rental of holiday apartments, according to the data released by the Federal Statistics Office.

Fuel prices also climbed after falling slightly in May and June, while heating oil costs rose significantly for the first time since March, pushing the month-on-month figure higher.

Economists had expected the cost of living in Germany to increase 0.4 percent on the month, according to a Reuters poll.

Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries showed a monthly rise of 0.4 percent and a year-on-year gain of 2.0 percent after a monthly drop of 0.2 percent and an annual rise of 2.0 percent in June.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected this measure of inflation would fall to 1.9 percent on the year in July and to accelerate by 0.4 percent on the month.

Germany's flash inflation estimate is based on data from six of the country's 16 states, which make up more than half of the population.

Final German price data for July are due to be released on August 10, the office said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones)