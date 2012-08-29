BERLIN Aug 29 Annual inflation accelerated in
five out of six German states in August, putting all but one of
their inflation rates above a headline forecast for the
pan-German figure and pointing to an increase in price pressures
in Europe's largest economy.
Higher fuel and heating oil prices were behind the pick-up
in inflation, data from the states' statistics offices showed.
Year-on-year inflation picked up most sharply in Hesse, with
consumer prices up 2.3 percent, climbing above the European
Central Bank's key 2 percent euro zone threshold for the first
time since February.
In the eastern state of Saxony annual inflation picked up to
2.1 percent from 1.8 percent last month, overstepping the 2
percent level for the first time since March. In Brandenburg
price pressures increased by 2.0 percent on the year after
remaining below this level for the last two months.
In North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW), Germany's most populous
state, the cost of living accelerated to 1.9 percent after
holding steady at a 20-month low of 1.3 percent in July.
The data from NRW, which is home to around 18 million of
Germany's 82 million inhabitants, suggests Germany's overall
preliminary inflation figure will also rise in August after
remaining at an 18-month low of 1.7 percent in July.
Germany's overall preliminary inflation figure, due out
later on Wednesday, is based on data from six of Germany's 16
states that together account for more than half of the country's
population
A Reuters poll of 31 economists conducted before state data
was released pointed to a 1.8 percent year-on-year increase in
consumer prices, up from last month but below the 2 percent
threshold above which it remained for much of last year before
falling below this level in May.
On a monthly basis consumer price growth held steady in two
states and slowed in three states.
A Reuters poll of 29 economists conducted before the state
data was published had forecast consumer prices would rise by
0.2 percent nationwide on a monthly basis compared with a 0.4
percent gain last month.
An increase in pan-German price pressures would put a
dampener on hopes that domestic demand will prop up Germany's
traditionally export-driven economy as shipments abroad falter
in the face of the euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in
global demand.
But a pick-up in inflation is unlikely to worry the German
government or central bank, both of which have hinted they would
tolerate higher prices in Germany as long as euro-wide inflation
remains under control in a move that could help struggling euro
zone countries boost their competitiveness.
An alternative measure of inflation, based on Europe's
harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) favoured by the ECB,
is forecast to accelerate to 2.0 percent on the year from 1.9
percent in July but slow to 0.1 percent on the month from 0.4
percent last month.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)