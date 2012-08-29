(Recasts with national preliminary data, economist, background)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN Aug 29 Annual inflation in Germany
accelerated to 2.0 percent in August due to higher energy
prices, preliminary data showed on Wednesday, posing a dilemma
for the European Central Bank as it weighs an interest rate cut
to help struggling southern states.
The annual figure came in well above the consensus forecast
in a Reuters poll of 31 economists for inflation of 1.8 percent
in August, up from 1.7 percent last month.
The ECB targets inflation close to but just under 2 percent
in the euro zone as a whole. The pan-German inflation rate was
last at 2.0 percent in April.
"The ECB is running a very accommodative, stimulating
monetary policy with interest rates being very low. In the
German situation these rates might be too low," said Christian
Schulz, Senior Economist at Berenberg Bank.
"For us this just confirms a rate cut is very unlikely now -
what is much more likely is that the ECB will do everything it
can to reestablish the transmission of monetary policy."
A Reuters poll published on Wednesday showed economists
split over whether the ECB will trim its main refinancing rate
to a new record low of 0.5 percent at its next policy meeting on
Sept. 6 after holding it at 0.75 percent in August.
The pick-up in German inflation is unlikely to worry the
government in Berlin or the Bundesbank, both of which have
hinted they would tolerate higher prices as long as euro-wide
inflation remains under control. That could help ailing euro
zone countries boost their competitiveness.
The Federal Statistics Office said higher heating oil and
fuel prices were behind the pick-up in inflation. Oil prices
have risen nearly 30 percent since June with international
sanctions hitting Iranian exports and maintenance affecting
North Sea oil flows.
German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa earlier this
month pulled back further from plans to lift capacity and expand
its passenger fleet to safeguard profits as its fuel costs
soared by 22 percent in the first half of 2012.
Food prices are also on the rise after the worst drought in
half a century in the United States and poor crops from the
Black Sea bread basket hit corn, wheat and soybean supplies.
"In the coming months there will be more adversity on the
price front - after energy prices, food prices could be the next
price driver," said Marco Bargel, chief economist at Postbank.
"Inflationary pressures could increase if the economic
momentum picks up towards the end of the year, as we expect."
DOMESTIC DEMAND
The increase in pan-German price pressures puts a dampener
on hopes that domestic demand, boosted by low unemployment and
wage rises, will prop up Germany's traditionally export-driven
economy as shipments abroad falter in the face of the euro zone
debt crisis and a slowdown in global demand.
"In the short-term rising inflation, especially fuel price
inflation, which is a kind of inflation that households feel
very quickly, usually dampens other consumption in Germany so in
the short-term I would expect this to have a negative impact on
things like retail sales," Schulz said.
Data due out on Friday is expected to show retail sales grew
by a mere 0.2 percent in July, while a survey released earlier
this week showed the morale of German consumers held steady
heading into September.
On a monthly basis preliminary consumer prices increased by
0.3 percent, the data from the Federal Statistics Office showed,
more than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 29
economists for a 0.2 percent rise in the cost of living.
Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European
Union countries showed a monthly rise of 0.3 percent and a
year-on-year gain of 2.2 percent after a monthly gain of 0.4
percent and an annual rise of 1.9 percent in July.
A Reuters poll of economists had expected this measure of
inflation would pick up to 2.0 percent on the year in August and
decelerate to 0.1 percent on the month.
Germany's flash inflation estimate is based on data from six
of the country's 16 states, which make up more than half of the
population.
Final German price data for July are due to be released on
September 12, the office said.
