* EU-harmonised German inflation slows to 1.2 percent
* Partly due to change in methodology of calculating HICP
* Slowdown adds pressure on ECB to act to stave off
deflation
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Jan 6 A closely-watched measure of
German inflation decelerated sharply in December to 1.2 percent,
adding to fears of deflationary pressure across Europe.
Economists said the slowdown was in part due to a change in
methodology but the numbers may still add pressure on the
European Central Bank to take some action to stave off any
deflation threat.
The harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) - the measure
of inflation used by the ECB - showed inflation slowing to 1.4
percent year-on-year in December, undershooting the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and down from 1.6
percent in November.
Both numbers are below the ECB's close-to-but-below 2.0
percent target.
Data due on Tuesday is forecast to show euro zone inflation
steady at 0.9 percent in December for the second month. A drop
to 0.7 percent in October prompted an interest rate cut.
Other euro zone countries are suffering from below target
price inflation.
"The gap between Germany and the euro zone is no longer big
enough to cause a policy headache for the ECB," said Holger
Schmieding at Berenberg Bank, referring to the ECB's
one-size-fits-all interest rate policy in view.
Schmieding and other economists pointed out that a change in
the methodology of calculating holiday prices in Dec. 2012 had
artificially boosted this rate since but had now dropped out of
the annual comparison, allowing the year-on-year rate of HICP
inflation to fall back to its underlying trend.
The HICP for the full-year 2013 decelerated to 1.6 percent
from 2.1 percent in 2012. The statistics office said cheaper oil
in the light of the weaker world economy had driven the
deceleration in 2013 inflation.
Since the ECB cut rates to a record low in November, several
ECB policymakers have said there is no risk of deflation in the
euro zone, but should it emerge they would still have options to
address it.
"We are not seeing any deflation at present... but we must
take care that we don't have inflation stuck permanently below
one percent and thereby slip into the danger zone," ECB
President Mario Draghi told a German magazine last month.
Dirk Schumacher at Goldman Sachs said the release of the
German figure suggested euro zone inflation data later in the
week would show a slowdown to 0.8 percent.
ACCELERATING INFLATION IN 2014
However, in Germany, which has outperformed peers throughout
much of the currency bloc's crisis, inflation is seen
accelerating over the coming years. Fragmented inflation across
the euro zone could then become a policy headache for the ECB.
The German government said in October it saw consumer prices
rising 1.8 percent in 2014. The IfW think tank says it could
accelerate to 2.5 percent because low ECB interest rates could
cause the economy to "even overheat".
Consumer prices on a non-harmonised basis accelerated in
line with expectations in December to 1.4 percent on the year
from 1.3 percent in the previous month.
Italy and Spain reported inflation rates of just 0.6 and 0.3
percent respectively last week while prices in Greece fell at a
rate of 2.9 percent year-on-year at the last count.
Markit's euro zone composite Purchasing Managers Index
(PMI), released earlier on Monday, suggested however that the
gap between Germany and the rest of the currency bloc may be
narrowing.
The survey showed businesses across the euro zone enjoyed a
strong finish to 2013 as almost two years of job cuts came to an
end last month. Moreover it suggested the region was on track to
record modest economic growth in 2014.
