BERLIN, Sept 29 Annual inflation in Europe's largest economy held steady at 0.8 percent for a third consecutive month, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The figure - harmonised to compare with other European countries - overshot the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 0.7 percent. The cost of living was unchanged on the month using this measure.

Non-harmonised data also showed consumer prices were unchanged on the month and increased by 0.8 percent on the year.

Final price data for September are is due to be released on Oct. 15, the statistics office said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)