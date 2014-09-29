BERLIN, Sept 29 Annual inflation in Europe's largest economy will probably remain at 0.8 percent for a third month in September, data from some German states suggested on Monday, maintaining pressure on the European Central Bank to revive the euro zone economy.

Data from four federal states showed yearly inflation holding steady, while consumer price pressures picked up by 0.1 percentage points in two states.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state and a bellwether for the national rate, consumer price inflation stayed at 1.1 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters before the states' data was published had forecast that national inflation harmonised to compare with other European countries - the ECB's preferred measure - would slow to 0.7 percent from 0.8 percent in August.

The pan-German figure - due to be published at 1400 GMT - would therefore remain well below the ECB's target for close to but just under 2 percent over the medium term in the euro zone.

"Data from the German states, pointing to unchanged inflation at just 0.8 percent in September, will do nothing to ease the pressure on the ECB as it meets this week," said Jennifer McKeown, an economist at Capital Economics.

Preliminary euro zone inflation data, due out on Tuesday, is expected to show the annual rate slowing to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent, according to a Reuters poll. The ECB considers anything below 1 percent to be in its "danger zone".

"Monetary policies announced so far are not bold enough to eradicate the threat of deflation in the region and the ECB needs to offer more as soon as possible," McKeown said.

At its September meeting the ECB cut interest rates to a record low and launched a new scheme to pump money into the flagging euro zone economy. However, the central bank is not expected to announce any changes to policy at its next meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll found.

Speaking on Lithuanian television on Sunday night, ECB President Mario Draghi said the ECB's governing council had agreed the central bank could do more if the situation worsened.

"(We have to) use a combination of strategies because monetary policy alone creates necessary but insufficient conditions to regain confidence and get out of the crisis," he said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; additional reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Gareth Jones)