By Sarah Marsh and Eva Taylor

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 28 A key measure of German inflation unexpectedly dropped in March, raising pressure on the European Central Bank to stop any drift toward deflation in the euro zone.

Germany's harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) - a big component of the inflation measure tracked by the ECB - showed inflation slowing to 0.9 percent on the year, undershooting the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for it to hold steady at 1.0 percent.

A separate reading on Friday showed Spanish national consumer prices fell at their fastest annual pace in almost four-and-a-half years in March.

Both figures suggest inflation for the whole euro zone, due on Monday, could fall even below the 0.6 percent Reuters consensus forecast. The ECB's target is just below 2.0 percent.

Annual inflation in the euro zone has been in what ECB President Mario Draghi has called the "danger zone" below 1 percent for five months, but the ECB expects inflation to get closer to its target over the course of the next few years.

"At the very least the ECB will think harder about their monetary policy stance and they might open the door to some kind of liquidity measure or another strengthening of the forward guidance," said Frederik Ducrozet, senior economist at Credit Agricole CIB.

"Even if we get a 0.6 percent reading for the euro zone annual inflation reading on Monday, that is not the smoking gun for a rate cut as early as next week," he added.

The ECB so far sees only a limited risk of deflation in the euro zone, but has started to pay closer attention to the euro exchange rate and its impact on price developments.

If the euro strengthens further against the dollar, it would make imported goods cheaper and thereby put further downward pressure on inflation.

NOT TIME TO PANIC YET

For now the ECB sees lower energy prices as a key reason for low inflation, which it expects to remain around levels just below 1 percent in coming months.

The data on Friday showed energy prices in Germany were down 1.6 percent on the year in March, after dropping 2.7 percent in February and 1.8 percent in January.

Another factor in easing inflation was the fact Easter, which traditionally raises pressure on prices in some areas such as leisure, did not fall in March. As a result, economists said they expected inflation to pick up slightly in the coming month.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski said the inflation data did not signal deflationary tendencies in the German economy.

"To the contrary, inflation data should rather be filed under Mario Draghi's famous label 'with low inflation, you can buy more stuff'," he said.

"Unless energy prices unexpectedly drop further, today's reading should mark the trough in German headline inflation this year. Due to reversed base effects, headline inflation should increase in the coming months before flattening out over the summer months," he said.

German HICP rose 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, below a forecast for a 0.4 percent gain, while non-harmonised Germany inflation data also came in below forecasts.

On the year, the consumer prices index (CPI) was up 1.0 percent, below the estimate of 1.1 percent and February's 1.2 percent. The CPI was up 0.3 percent on the month, below a forecast 0.4 percent. (Editing by Toby Chopra)