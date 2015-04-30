By Caroline Copley and Jonathan Gould
BERLIN/FRANKFURT April 30 The German government
announced new roadbuilding projects worth around 14 billion
euros ($15.6 billion) on Thursday in a bid to encourage the
private sector to invest in infrastructure.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Transport Minister
Alexander Dobrindt set out 10 public-private partnerships (PPP)
to repair and extend around 600 km (370 miles) of motorways as
well as to maintain and operate existing roads.
Dobrindt spoke of a new market for institutional investors
who wanted to make long-term investments in infrastructure.
"This new generation of PPP projects will help us reduce the
biggest cause of economic damage at decisive junctions in our
road network: the traffic jam," Dobrindt said in a statement.
Germany is currently investing around 100 billion euros too
little per year, according to the head of the Berlin-based DIW
economic institute, and is under pressure to fix its potholed
roads to help pull the rest of Europe out of the doldrums.
But Berlin does not want to stray from its balanced budget,
and commissioned a report from a 21-member panel of experts to
identify ways to allow for new forms of financing, such as PPP.
Big institutional investors such as insurance companies are
keen to get involved in PPP for road building or power projects
to obtain higher returns than they can earn by investing in
10-year German government bonds.
Some trade unions have questioned why the state should pay a
premium for the involvement of the private sector when it can
raise debt at rock-bottom interest rates.
Torsten Oletzky, chief executive of one of Germany's biggest
insurers, Ergo, told Reuters the gains in efficiency
through privately-financed projects offset the slightly higher
financing costs.
"For large investors like Ergo, big infrastructure projects
like the construction of motorways are very interesting
investment opportunities," Oletsky said.
The insurance industry gave a cautious welcome last week to
plans to involve the private sector more in infrastructure
projects but said they must be sure of certain conditions before
they lock up their clients' money in long-term investments.
The government did not set out fixed financing models, but
said it was possible for contractors to seek out financing from
banks or via institutional investors or a mix of both.
($1 = 0.8985 euros)
