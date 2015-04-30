BERLIN/FRANKFURT April 30 The German government announced new roadbuilding projects worth around 14 billion euros ($15.6 billion) on Thursday in a bid to encourage the private sector to invest in infrastructure.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt set out 10 public-private partnerships (PPP) to repair and extend around 600 km (370 miles) of motorways as well as to maintain and operate existing roads.

Dobrindt spoke of a new market for institutional investors who wanted to make long-term investments in infrastructure.

"This new generation of PPP projects will help us reduce the biggest cause of economic damage at decisive junctions in our road network: the traffic jam," Dobrindt said in a statement.

Germany is currently investing around 100 billion euros too little per year, according to the head of the Berlin-based DIW economic institute, and is under pressure to fix its potholed roads to help pull the rest of Europe out of the doldrums.

But Berlin does not want to stray from its balanced budget, and commissioned a report from a 21-member panel of experts to identify ways to allow for new forms of financing, such as PPP.

Big institutional investors such as insurance companies are keen to get involved in PPP for road building or power projects to obtain higher returns than they can earn by investing in 10-year German government bonds.

Some trade unions have questioned why the state should pay a premium for the involvement of the private sector when it can raise debt at rock-bottom interest rates.

Torsten Oletzky, chief executive of one of Germany's biggest insurers, Ergo, told Reuters the gains in efficiency through privately-financed projects offset the slightly higher financing costs.

"For large investors like Ergo, big infrastructure projects like the construction of motorways are very interesting investment opportunities," Oletsky said.

The insurance industry gave a cautious welcome last week to plans to involve the private sector more in infrastructure projects but said they must be sure of certain conditions before they lock up their clients' money in long-term investments.

The government did not set out fixed financing models, but said it was possible for contractors to seek out financing from banks or via institutional investors or a mix of both. ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Editing by Andrew Roche)