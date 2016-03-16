BERLIN, March 16 Germany plans to spend 264
billion euros ($292 billion) on the construction and
modernisation of roads, bridges, railways and waterways by 2030,
the transport minister said on Wednesday.
Berlin is facing international pressure to loosen its purse
strings and spend more on infrastructure. Other euro zone
countries as well as the European Commission have called on it
to boost domestic consumption in order to reduce its big trade
surplus.
"The new Federal Transport Plan is the biggest investment
programme on infrastructure that has ever existed," Alexander
Dobrindt said, adding that the government would focus on
modernising existing infrastructure over the next 15 years.
Nearly 70 percent of the overall sum will be spent on
repairing roads, bridges, railways and waterways. In the
previous plan the government published in 2003, only half had
been earmarked for infrastructure modernisation.
Berlin has started to rebalance its mainly export-driven
economy with domestic demand increasingly playing a role as
growth driver. In 2015, private consumption and state spending
contributed 1.5 percentage points to an overall growth rate of
1.7 percent.
($1 = 0.9030 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Hugh Lawson)