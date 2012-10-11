By Michelle Martin
BERLIN Oct 11 Germany's top economic institutes
took a swipe on Thursday at an ECB plan to buy weaker euro zone
states' bonds, saying it would threaten the bank's independence
and undermine the currency bloc by stoking inflation.
Concerns about the European Central Bank programme are
broadly based in Germany, where fears about rising prices have
been rooted in the national psyche since hyperinflation in the
1920s, which some argue helped bring the Nazis to power less
than 10 years later.
Der Spiegel magazine cashed in on this unease, carrying an
image of a melting euro coin on its front page accompanied by
the headline: "Warning, inflation! The creeping expropriation of
Germans' wealth."
Jens Weidmann, president of Germany's Bundesbank, was the
only member of the ECB's Governing Council to vote against a
programme he considers tantamount to financing governments by
printing banknotes.
The institutes said it broke the taboo of financing states
and increased the danger of inflation in the medium term.
"The ECB's decision could shake the main pillar of the
currency union, namely the goal of price stability," they said
in their twice-yearly analysis.
They said there was also a risk the 17-nation bloc's central
bank would continue buying bonds even if countries did not
deliver on their reform programmes, pushing prices higher and
putting the ECB's reputation on the line.
"The problem is that the ECB has taken the pressure off
governments," said Joachim Scheide, head of forecasting at the
Kiel-based IfW institute.
ECB President Mario Draghi has insisted the bond purchases
would be tied directly to countries' compliance with their
fiscal targets.
SUBDUED INFLATION RISKS
The institutes said inflation risks were low for the
immediate future, forecasting a 2.0 percent increase in prices
this year and 2.1 percent next year.
"Nobody would say we are facing galloping inflation but when
inflation is significantly above 2 percent, let's say around 5,
6, or 7 percent, then the basic pillar of the currency union is
gone," Scheide said.
Both the government and the Bundesbank signalled earlier
this year that they would tolerate higher prices as long as
euro-wide inflation remained under control.
Germany's annual inflation rate slowed to 2 percent in
September, data showed on Thursday, just above the ECB's target
for the euro zone as a whole.
The institutes, whose analysis influences government
forecasts, also said they expected subdued economic growth.
They halved their growth expectations for next year to 1.0
percent and cut their forecast for this year by 0.1 percentage
points to 0.8 percent.
But those forecasts assumed the euro zone's crisis would
ease and investors regain confidence, and there was "a great
danger that Germany will fall into a recession," they said.
The German economy weathered the crisis well until early
year, but growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the second quarter and
many economists expect a contraction in the third, and possibly
also the fourth, quarters.
German business sentiment and industrial orders data have
taken a turn for the worse while the private sector is shrinking
and unemployment rising. But a leap in exports has pushed
Germany's trade surplus to a five-year high.
The institutes said Germany's budget would be almost
balanced both this year and next on higher tax revenues as
consumers on rising wages spent more freely. That chimes with a
finance ministry report published last month.
The number of jobless in Germany was likely to edge up to
2.9 million in 2013, the institutes said, while the unemployment
rate would stagnate at 6.8 percent this year and next.
Berlin publishes its own forecasts on Oct 17, which will
serve as the basis for its tax estimates and budget planning.