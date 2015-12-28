FRANKFURT Dec 28 German insurers are likely to face damage claims totalling 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for natural disasters in 2015 compared with 1.6 billion euros in 2014, insurance trade body GDV said on Monday.

Windstorm Niklas, which hit Germany and surrounding countries with wind speeds of up to 192 kilometres (119 miles) per hour in March, caused 750 million euros in claims alone. Several tornadoes also caused considerable damage, GDV said.

The trade body - which represents insurers including Allianz , Munich Re Ergo and Talanx - warned that storms of an intensity that now occur every 50 years could become as frequent as every 10 years by 2100.

"In light of this challenge, the Paris climate agreement is a clear advance in the struggle against the effects of global warming," GDV said in a statement.

The global climate summit earlier this month forged a landmark agreement in a bid to arrest global warming, based on non-binding commitments by almost 200 nations to rein in rising carbon emissions.

"Only if the voluntary commitments bear fruit is there a chance that future weather extremes will remain within a manageable range. Anything else would present great challenges to the insurance industry," GDV said.

