BERLIN, April 18 Germany's insurance industry
expects premiums to rise again in 2012 after posting a 0.4
percent drop in 2011, the first decline in premiums in decades,
German insurance association GDV said on Wednesday.
The GDV also urged the European Central Bank to reverse its
expansive monetary policy soon to allow a "sensible development"
of long term interest rates.
Insurers are feeling the pinch from low interest rates on
government bonds, in which they are heavily invested to meet
long-term obligations to policyholders, as low interests on
government bonds choke insurers' investment income.
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Jonathan Gould)